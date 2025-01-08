Sarah McCabe

JPA Health has hired Sarah McCabe to helm its newly launched investor relations practice.

She has more than 20 years of financial communications experience, which includes a 15-year stint at Stern Investor Relations. She was managing director at Stern.

The JPA IR unit will target companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device sectors.

Carrie Jones, CEO of JPA, said investor relations “was a missing piece of the puzzle for our life sciences offerings, and we are delighted to now provide this capability to support our clients’ success.”

McCabe will report to Colleen Carter, head of the life sciences group.

JPA Health ranks No. 12 in O’Dwyer’s rankings of healthcare firms with 2023 fees of $24.3M.