Laphonza Butler

Former California Senator Laphonza Butler has joined Actum global PA shop as a partner. She will work out of its Washington and Los Angeles offices.

California governor Gavin Newsom in 2023 appointed Butler to finish out the term of the late Dianne Feinstein. Butler decided not to run for the seat, which was won by Congressman Adam Schiff last year.

She has close ties to labor, having served as president of California’s Service Employees International Union, the biggest labor organization in The Golden State.

Butler did a two-year stint at president of Emily’s List political organization, and advised both Vice President Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Former California Senator Barbara Boxer is vice chair of Actum. She’s happy that “Actum has added an exceptional women to its team as we serve a vast array of client who will benefit from her strong values and experience.”