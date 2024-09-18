Public Policy Holding Company, PA and government relations firm, has acquired Texas-based Trailrunner International, which has 80 staffers, for $33M.

The deal bolsters PPHC’s corporate affairs, financial, legal PR, reputation management, sports and crisis capabilities.

Trailrunner’s Dallas/Fort Worth and Nashville offices expand PPHC's reach into the US south, southwest, and midwest regions, while its New York office provides PPHC a robust financial and corporate offering.

The deal includes Trailrunner Sports, a joint venture with Legends, the live events company. TrailRunner Sports provides strategic business advisory and PR services to leagues, teams, educational institutions, investors and ownership groups.

“The acquisition of TrailRunner simultaneously entrenches our market leading US position and establishes our business as a truly global strategic communications group,” said Stewart Hall, CEO of PPHC.

Jim Wilkinson, executive chairman founded Trailrunner in 2016. He was chief of staff to Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson and senior advisor to Secretary of State Copndoleeza Rice.

Trailrunner is PPHC’s fifth significant acquisition since its IPO on the London Stock Exchange in 2021.

Headquartered in Washington, PPHC’s operating companies include Seven Letter, Crossroad Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, O’Neill & Assocs., Concordant, MultiState Assocs., Alpine Group Partners, Lucas Public Affairs and KP Public Affairs.