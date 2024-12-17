Jane Genova

In the 1990s, GE CEO Jack Welch noticed that executives didn’t understand the internet. In response he created a reverse mentoring program. Young GE employees tutored older ones about the digital world. Currently, some businesses such as Estee Lauder do provide reverse mentoring. But, essentially, if you fear being perceived as any version of “old,” the burden is on you, the individual, to combat that branding.

Old at a younger age

Years ago, the perception of being old had kicked in when workers were heading toward age 65. They got it that they were done.

Now, as Pro Publica documents, being labeled old happens at a much younger age: 50. The majority of those 50 and older are being forced out of their jobs. Only 10 percent, if they land on their feet with another job in their field, will earn comparable compensation.

Also, today workers reach their earnings peak in their 40s and 50s. After that, promotions seem unlikely and raises could be peanuts. Those carrots are designed to motivate employees to stay. The assumption could be that you have nowhere to go. Sadly, many of my aging clients don’t anticipate this. They’re distraught when passed over for promotions.

Therefore, it shouldn’t be a surprise that AARP found that 58 percent of workers believe workplace age discrimination begins in the 50s and 64 percent have experienced it or observed it.

Yet, eligibility for early Social Security doesn’t begin until at age 62. Once unthinkable, 50 percent of the homeless are over-50,

Low hanging fruit

Given the widespread angst about coming across as old at work, there’s plenty of advice about how to prevent or lessen that perception. Much of it is common sense. When I did a ChatGPT search it captured those platitudes. They include, along with my commentary:

Be totally open and enthusiastic about the now. That means everything from not talking about how things used to be done to being supportive of emerging policies and practices. What has become more important than IQ and Emotional Intelligence is AQ—that is, your Adaptability Quotient.

Proactive is your signature. You don’t wait for the technology to be introduced. You have already developed expertise in it and volunteer to coach others.

Communicate in snippets, using the current sector language. With so much uncertainty, people are impatient. Get in and get out fast with what you have to say. Buzzwords like “scrum” should become part of daily usage. Don’t make the mistake of referring to a slide deck as “Power Point.”

Develop a presence in social. Having plenty of followers on LinkedIn, Substack and Bluesky creates an aura. In some sectors you are the number of your followers.

Carry the look. That means mirroring the power structure’s stylistics. If you are part of the power structure don’t let your appearance slip. In some sectors, such as Big Law, you can get fat. In public relations, you can’t.

So much for the usual.

Five powerhouse strategies

Now for the strategies which put you in positions of strength.

Become irreplaceable. Warren Buffett is in his 90s and there’s no clamor for him to be gone. He’s one of a kind.

In public relations, for example, you can carve out a niche negotiating with influencers. Those contacts, which could constitute a portable book of business, are priceless to the brands the agency represents. You don’t dilute your value by allowing into your empire other talent. Unless you’re assigned to manage succession you have no responsibility to stock your team with those who could directly replace you.

Leverage Boomer, Generation X tools. In the Jan. 15 Harvard Business Review podcast on the multigenerational workplace, hosted by Lindsay Pollak, what came up were the edges older workers have. Among them is comfort using the voice part of the phone. In the podcast that’s referred to as a “superpower.” In contrast, Gen Zers not only aren’t comfortable with voice. It fills them with anxiety.

In business transactions, explains Techdonut, the medium of voice is a tool for engagement; deep listening; speed since there’s no back-and-forth; and clues such as tone, pace, volume, interruptions and pauses about how the other parties are experiencing you and the interaction.

During COVID, those in professional services were told to “pick up the phone.” That was to open the door to clients to share how they were holding up. There was no sales pressure. Typically, that reduced client churn and increased the value of the account.

Disrupt. Qualitatively, that’s different than being proactive since it involves significant risk. But the payoff can ensure your employment and, atypically, result in a promotion. Or, being poached by another organization.

In-house or in an agency you can start, lead or participate in disruption. Actually, it’s already in play. Edelman has found it necessary to rethink how it does business. That may or may not work. Others such as Omnicom have looked toward merging. However, about 70 to 75 percent of mergers fail. Figure out 1) what kind of disruption has the highest probability of being a win and 2) how to mitigate the risk.

Know what lane is best for you as you age. Almost a fourth of entrepreneurs are over 55. A major reason for that is that owners of businesses have more control over all the work variables than they would as employees. Age bias usually won’t affect them as it does those on the traditional payroll. In myriad scenarios they are contracted to provide a particular service but not hired for a permanent full-time job. More of my over-50 clients are starting enterprises on the side, in preparation for when they’re forced out.

Hold on to your dignity. In America, an informal glad-handing nation as compared to more buttoned-up old-country Europe, an expected default is self-deprecation. Given age is a sensitive subject it’s typical to jump in and try to diffuse the situation by alluding to your age in a humorous way. That’s one of the many ways you shoot yourself in the foot.

Instead, have the attitude that with the value you bring to the organization there’s no need for your age to be relevant. You’re not age-conscious. No, you don’t call attention to it in any way.

Still on duty

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, right now 26.6 percent of those between 65 and 74 are still working and that could be 29.99 percent by 2032. Meanwhile, ResumeTemplates found that 22 percent of the retired have unretired and six percent more might join them this year. Those sheer numbers could move the dial for lessening age bias. Recall how the large number of Boomers became a force field of change in America. Meanwhile, you, as an individual, have to do what it takes to ward off being labeled as “too old” to work.

***

