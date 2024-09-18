(L-R) Eddie Miller,

Colleen Padnos

Ruder Finn has acquired Big Sky Communications, customer marketing shop in San Jose.

Big Sky’s more than 40 staffers design programs for clients such as JP Morgan Payments, Snowflake, F5 and Neo4J to attract new customers and build loyalty.

Co-managing directors Eddie Miller and Colleen Padnos will report to Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden.

The deal enhances RF’s ability “to craft authentic stories that resonate with customers,” said Bloomgarden. She called customer storytelling “one of the most powerful ways to build trust and create a framework for brand loyalty.”

Tim Hurley

Separately, RF has hired Tim Hurley as global managing director of its Austin-based Touchdown, B2B technology unit. He was executive VP and B2B tech lead at Matter, partner at Porter Novelli and account director at Copithorne & Bellows.

Hurley’s “extensive background in enterprise technology will allow us to deepen our expertise and reinforce our skills in supporting client marketing programs,” said Bloomgarden.

RF acquired Touchdown in 2022. Cirrus Logic, Context Labs, StorMagic and Progress are among its clients.