Mercury has agreed to provide PR, strategic communications counsel and government relations advice to Temp-3000, Ukraine’s leading producer of personal body armor.

Partner Jake Dilemani, who has close ties with New York Democrats, will spearhead Temp-3000’s outreach to the US media and federal officials.

Mercury, which is part of Omnicom, also will advise Temp-3000 on international market opportunities, and the business and trade environments.

Founded in 1989, Temp-3000 makes ballistic helmets, bulletproof vests, tactical gear, and bomb disposal suits.

Mercury’s contract runs through the end of the year, and is automatically renewable on a month-by-month basis, unless terminated in writing by either party. The monthly fee is $5K.

The firm also is working for the Stand with Ukraine advocacy group to build relationships with Team Trump. That pact is worth $100K per-month.