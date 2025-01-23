Eric Becker

Fathom Entertainment, which broadcasts entertainment events in movie theaters, names Eric Becker as head of communications. Becker was previously head of the streaming media and pay TV communications group at Bob Gold & Associates. He has also served as SVP consumer, media & entertainment at ICR and SVP of corporate communications at Starz. At Fathom, Becker will oversee all external communications activities for the company, including strategic media relations, corporate communications, and programming publicity campaigns. “Eric’s many years of senior PR leadership, integrity, and experience and dedication to telling the story of the business of media and entertainment is a perfect fit for Fathom and the culture we have built at the company,” said Fathom Enerainment CEO Ray Nutt.

Mark Fine

The Baltimore Orioles have named Mark Fine as CMO. Fine has held executive marketing posts with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Mets and Harlem Globetrotters. He was most recently CMO at Professional Bull Riders, overseeing all aspects of marketing, including live events, content and digital. In his new post, Fine will lead the Orioles’ marketing, communications and creative content departments. The team has also brought on Kamaal Jones as chief legal officer and general counsel. “Both Mark and Kamaal are proven leaders who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will provide our organization with tremendous guidance, innovative ideas, and a passion for the opportunities ahead,” said Orioles president of business operations Catie Griggs.

Helena Norrman

SSAB, a Nordic and US-based steel company, brings on Helena Norrman as EVP and head of group communications. Norrman was most recently partner and managing director in Kekst CNC’s Stockholm office. Before that she held several communications posts at global telecom company Ericsson, including SVP and head of marketing & corporate relations. In her new position, she Norrman will be a member of SSAB’s group executive committee and play an important role in the company’s continued development. “Helena Norrman has extensive experience in strategic communication, investor relations, public affairs and marketing,” said SSAB CEO Johnny Sjöström.