Jim Bognet

Jim Bognet, who was appointed to serve as senior VP-communications at the Export-Import Bank by president Trump during his first term in office, has joined Brunswick Group as a partner.

He ran his own political consulting and crisis firm for ten years, and mounted an unsuccessful Republican run for Congress to represent Pennsylvania’s Lucerne County.

Bognet, who most recently helmed co/efficient polling firm, also did a two year stint as senior VP at Glover Park Group.

Henry Timms, CEO of Brunswick, said Bognet has deep experience at all levels of the U.S. political system. “He is well versed in translating his political insight and campaign experience into actionable advice in the corporate sphere,” said Timms.