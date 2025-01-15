David Finn

The legacy of Ruder Finn co-founder David Finn is celebrated by a proclamation from the New York City Mayor’s Office declaring Jan. 28 David Finn Day, recognizing the business, artistic and societal contributions that Finn made throughout his life. In addition to counseling such high-profile clients and public figures as artist Henry Moore and former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, Finn was a prolific artist who explored the intersection between art and business in his work. To commemorate David Finn Day, Ruder Finn has donated a David Finn Archive to The Museum of Public Relations. The archive consists of numerous original documents including some of David’s early speeches, articles, photos and artworks. “We hope that by donating this selection of David’s work to the Museum of Public Relations, we can not only seek to reinforce the role that David played in establishing the PR industry as we know it, but also help to enrich the narrative of modern public relations and inspire the world to think about ‘what’s next,’” said Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden. To learn more about the history of David Finn visit: https://www.rememberingdavidfinn.com/.

The Worldcom Public Relations Group votes Martschin & Partner, an independent Austrian PR firm, into its global partnership. Martschin & Partner works with clients in the healthcare, medicine, science, education, tourism, culture and sustainable development sectors across Austria and the DACH region. It has consistently placed among the top three PR agencies in Austria's largest quality ranking (Medianet). “Martschin & Partner’s expertise, not only across the broad spectrum of PR services but also in several key industries, is fundamental to extending our ability to serve Worldcom partners’ existing clients across the region while providing new client prospects comprehensive reach and resources,” said Serge Beckers, managing director, Wisse Kommunikatie (Netherlands), and Worldcom’s EMEA committee chair.

The Diversity Action Alliance adds Page CEO Rochelle Ford, Zeno Group global CEO Barby Siegel and MSL Group CEO Diana Littman to its board of directors. In addition to the new board appointments, the DAA continues to partner with leading industry associations to strengthen collaboration and advocacy. These groups comprise its new Alliance Roundtable, which will advise DAA leadership on delivering value to its members, focusing on collaboration and shared success across the industry. DAA chair Soon Mee Kim said that the organization will “share more updates in the months ahead as we continue to expand our leadership team and evolve how we provide value to our signatories, partners, and industry community."