Matt Olsen

Matt Olsen’s tenure as assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s national security division came to an end on Inauguration Day, according to a spokesperson.

In that capacity, he led the Foreign Agents Registration Act unit, which was revitalized during the Biden administration.

FARA is part of DOJ’s mission to combat terrorism, espionage, cyber crime and other threats to national security.

Olsen spent 18 years at the Justice Dept. as a career attorney and in various leadership positions.

He rejoined the Department in November 2021, after working as chief trust & security officer at Uber.

Olsen also was a contributor to ABC News and principal at WestExec Advisors.

Devin DeBacker, supervisory official for the National Security Division, is currently overseeing FARA.