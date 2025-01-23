Alyssa Buetikofer

McDonald’s names Alyssa Buetikofer, who has been CMO of McDonald’s Canada since 2021, SVP, chief marketing and customer experience officer for McDonald’s USA, effective Feb. 15. She succeeds Tariq Hassan, who is leaving the company. Buetikofer spent over a decade at McDonald’s in such positions as senior director, brand content & engagement before taking the McDonald’s Canada position. Before that, she was at Omnicom, where she developed US national media strategies for McDonald’s. “She is a clear, thoughtful communicator and an experienced leader who truly embraces the critical role marketing plays in how we connect with our customers, inspire brand loyalty and grow our business,” said McDonald’s USA president Joe Erlinger.

Josh Robinson

Pinkston, a branding, marketing and communications agency, hires Josh Robinson as president and chief brand officer, newly created roles. Robinson was most recently president and chief creative officer at Atlanta-based firm Digital Yalo. He previously founded creative agency My Friend's Nephew, which he sold in 2021 At Pinkston, Robinson will oversee the agency’s brand practice and drive integration across its suite of branding, marketing and communications services. “Josh brings a wide range of skills and expertise to help clients accomplish their strategic objectives. Josh will accelerate our growth, keep us on the forefront of innovation and ensure Pinkston continues exceeding client expectations,” said Pinkston founder and CEO Christian Pinkston.

Don Martelli

Alignable, a Boston-based online business networking platform for entrepreneurs in North America, brings on former Belfort Group president and partner Don Martelli as VP of integrated marketing & communications. Martelli was most recently CEO of The PR Bunker, an agency that works with clients in sectors including education, nonprofits and professional services. In his new post, Martelli will lead efforts to unify Alignable's positioning and messaging, enhance user engagement, and drive measurable business growth. "Don's deep experience in reputation management, digital marketing, and community engagement makes him the perfect fit for Alignable, as we expand our AI-powered product offerings to supercharge networking, introductions, referrals, and new business opportunities for our over 9.5 million members across North America," said Alignable CEO and co-founder Eric Groves.