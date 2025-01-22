360PR+ is engaged to provide consumer PR services for floor care, maintenance and renovation company Bona. The agency will focus on helping Bona reach more homeowners, introducing them to Bona's products and homecare solutions. Bona is a global, family-owned company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors. Founded in Sweden in 1919, Bona operates across 90 countries through 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 4 production sites and over 700 employees. The company prioritizes the environmental impact of its product and offers systems for floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, resilient, rubber and laminate. "360PR+ impressed us with their experience with marketing premium brands, particularly in the home care sector," said Bona global communications director Heather Lindemann. "We believe their understanding of the homeowner mindset and deep knowledge of consumer lifestyle media will help engage and expand our audience."

Lou Hammond Group adds Sarasota County, Buffalo Niagara and Lodi, California to its roster of destination clients. The services that LHG is providing for the clients include public relations/corporate communications, strategic planning, branding and digital marketing. Sarasota County, situated on Florida’s Gulf Coast, has over 35 miles of white-sand beaches, as well as a vibrant arts and culture scene. Buffalo Niagara aims to attract visitors to the region’s revitalized waterfront, restored architecture, arts scene and culinary offerings. Lodi, California, location 90 miles from the San Francisco Bay Area, has more than 85 wineries and 60 tasting rooms.

MYPR signs on as agency of record for The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage. The agency’s will provide local, regional and national media relations to drive awareness for the resort’s recent remastering project as well as media support for resort outlets such as its two signature restaurants and The Ritz-Carlton Spa. MYPR principal Kristin Yantis was previously opening PR director for The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch.

Ilex Content Strategies, a B2B marketing & communications agency serving the technology and telecommunications sector, is named marketing and communications agency of record for cybersecurity consultancy Two Candlesticks. Ilex will develop Two Candlesticks’ brand and messaging and deliver marketing and communications strategies, including content creation, sales enablement and borderless PR. Two Candlesticks’ services, which include cybersecurity consultancy, strategy, and frameworks, enable global organizations to protect data, ensure compliance, mitigate risks, and build a resilient defense against evolving threats. “We selected Ilex based on its industry knowledge, communications experience and understanding of our strategic goals,” said Two Candlesticks founder Matthew Martin.