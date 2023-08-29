Suchi Sherpa

In a world increasingly defined by division, Wynona Redmond, President and Founder of Wyn-Win Communications, sees connection as the antidote. She joined Doug Simon on the “PR’s Top Pros Talk...” podcast to share insights into her work in stakeholder engagement, strategic communications, and corporate social responsibility. From fostering trust with elected officials to connecting corporations with communities, Wynona emphasized the transformative potential of people and relationships.

Wynona describes public relations as a blend of people, relationships, power, and resources. At the heart of her approach is trust. “You cannot lose your reputation if you don’t have relationships where you’re trusted,” she says. Wynona recounts a powerful endorsement from Reverend Jesse Jackson, who once said, “We trust Wynona. Anyone that she brings to us, she’s vetted.” This trust is built on transparency, objectivity, and a commitment to maintaining open communication, even when stakeholders are on opposing sides of an issue.

As Doug notes, networking has changed significantly since the days of constant in-person events. Wynona acknowledges the value of technology in expanding opportunities for connection. “We’re blessed in this day and age to have the benefit of so many ways to communicate,” she says, highlighting the importance of platforms like LinkedIn and Zoom. However, she emphasizes that technology doesn’t replace the personal touch. “There’s always value in face-to-face interaction, but also in being able to cross continents virtually.”

For professionals looking to build their networks, Wynona advises focusing on meaningful relationships. “Understand what’s happening in their world,” she says. “Be ready to talk about them as individuals, not just business, business, business.”

One of the most rewarding aspects of Wynona’s work is connecting corporations with communities around causes that matter. “It’s like putting the puzzle pieces together,” she explains. Success in this area requires understanding the priorities and passions of both sides. “Whether it’s health care, diversity, or advancing technology, it’s about connecting the right people to the right causes to create opportunities for everyone to win.”

She shares an example from her work in health care, where churches, barbershops, and beauty salons became critical spaces for outreach. “After Covid, Black women in particular have not been getting their screenings, and they’re being diagnosed with more aggressive cancers,” she notes. “The power of communication is literally life and death.”

Wynona sees stakeholder engagement as a wheel, where every spoke contributes to the whole. “It’s about connecting the cause to the outcomes needed,” she says. This involves not just making connections but ensuring that those connections are tied to meaningful, worthwhile causes. “The most powerful thing is people and relationships, and connecting them to power and resources.”

One of her guiding principles is simplicity. “When you keep it very simple and know that you’re not just making connections but doing it because you care, you can achieve good outcomes,” she says. Wynona also believes in the power of shared understanding. “At the end of the day, we’re more alike than we are different, but we’ve got to connect and understand.”

Suchi Sherpa is a Marketing Communications Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.