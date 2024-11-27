Trump-connected Ballard Partners signed a one-year pact on Inauguration Day to provide advocacy services with the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo.

The pact, which went into effect on Jan. 20, is worth $100K per month and automatically renews for successive one-year periods.

Brian Ballard's firm is charged with strengthening the US/DRC bilateral relationship, advancing economic growth, and addressing matters concerning human rights issues in eastern Congo, according to its contract.

Rwanda, which borders the DRC, is supporting the M23 rebel group seizure of the key Congolese city of Goma, and plans to occupy the eastern portion of the DRC. More than 400K people fled their homes in advance of the M23 assault.

France and the UK have condemned Rwanda’s meddling in its neighbor’s affairs, and the UN on Jan. 27 called for Rwanda to withdraw its 4K troops.

Secretary of State Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called DRC president Felix Tshisekedi to condemn M23’s attack on the city of Goma. He also affirmed the US respect for the sovereignty of the DRC.

President Trump has ordered a 90-day freeze on foreign aid. The US accounts for about 70 percent of the aid received by the DRC.