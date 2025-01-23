Consumer marketing agency Hunter and brand strategy and PR firm KWT Global are coming together to operate as a single entity.

Both agencies, which are frequent collaborators, are owned by Stagwell.

The agencies will now both operate under the HUNTER banner, which counts a staff of nearly 400 and includes offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and London.

(L to R) Grace Leong, HUNTER CEO; Gabrielle Zucker, Global Chief Client Officer; and Gigi García Russo, Chief Transformation Officer.

Hunter CEO Grace Leong will continue in her current role. KWT CEO Gabrielle Zucker has been named global chief client officer, which includes oversight of the agency’s London office. HUNTER LA office chief Samantha Turtle has been named chief operating officer and Hunter’s chief innovation and growth officer Gigi García Russo will now serve as chief transformation officer. No other staff changes were reported.

In a note to staff this morning, Leong said KWT brings a wealth of expertise in corporate, crisis and B2B communications as well as consumer clients within financial services, travel and hospitality.

“This is a logical next step in our ambitions to better serve our clients’ needs for integrated services and help brands speak with one voice in a hyperconnected global society. And this infusion of expert talent, intentional approach, and passion from the KWT team will drive a new era of success for our clients’ evolving needs,” Leong said.

New York-based HUNTER, which was founded in 1989, accounted for nearly $58 million in net fees in 2023, according to O’Dwyer’s rankings of PR firms.