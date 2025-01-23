BRG Communications, a woman-owned PR agency specializing in safety, health and wellness communications, acquires healthcare marketing agency Right Source Marketing. As part of the acquisition, Right Source co-founder and CEO Mike Sweeney and SVP of strategy, content & client services Yvonne Lyons will join BRG’s leadership team as EVP of digital and SVP of content strategy, respectively. The acquisition is intended to enhance BRG’s capabilities in content strategy, content creation, and content optimization. “Joining BRG Communications creates the opportunity to deliver greater value to clients by leveraging our combined expertise in safety, health and wellness communications,” said Sweeney. “What attracted us to BRG is its decades of experience delivering award-winning creative and meaningful work while growing an exceptionally talented team.”

The Public Relations Society of America Western District Conference will be held Feb. 24-26 at the Sheraton Universal in Universal City, CA. Hosted by the PRSA, Los Angeles Chapter, the conference features two days of learning sessions and a chance to network and connect with other PR professionals. Among the keynote speakers are National PRSA president Ray Day and PRophet CEO Aaron Kwittken. Leah Linder, director of communications at TikTok, will be featured in a special fireside chat. Sessions and workshops will cover such topics as the ethics of storytelling, building a green future and PR's role in social justice. "This conference promises to be an unforgettable experience for PR practitioners looking to learn, network, and build community," said Marisol Barrios Perez, APR, president of PRSA-LA and Mission DrivenPR.

BrandJourney, a brand management agency, is launched by Scott Brothers Global, a lifestyle company owned by Drew and Jonathan Scott, hosts of the reality TV show “Property Brothers.” The agency will work to build out brands in the home furnishings, décor, textiles, housewares, kids, giftware and home improvement industries. Its services will include licensing, brand development and management, creative direction and marketing, digital and social media strategy and content and media production. "BrandJourney is not a one-size-fits-all agency, but an entrepreneurial brain trust with deep knowledge within the industry and a distinct passion for home,” said Scott Brothers Global president of consumer products Laura Aldric.