Alexa Lopez

The National Association of Manufacturers has named Alexa Lopez VP of communications & public affairs, a newly created position.

She joins the trade group from the Transportation Security Administration, where Lopez was in charge of strategic communications & PA at the agency with more than 60K employees.

At the TSA, Lopez advised chief David Pekoske on external/internal communications, stakeholder outreach and media matters.

Previously, she was senior manager of PA/media relations at the American Society of Civil Engineers, account supervisor at Ogilvy PR, and associate director of PA & press secretary at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

At NAM, Lopez is to amplify the voice of manufacturers and push for policies that enhance their competitiveness.

CEO Jay Timmons predicted that Lopez will be “a strong champion for the policies that power innovation, create jobs and keep manufacturing in America strong.”

She reports to Jamie Hennigan, managing VP-communications & PA.