Tim Reynolds

Big Machine Label Group appoints Tim Reynolds as VP of digital marketing, a newly created position. Reynolds joins BMLG from TikTok/ByteDance, where he worked to build its music distribution and services business, SoundOn, while also leading its A&R efforts. He previously held A&R posts at RCA Records and Sony Music Entertainment. In his new post, Reynolds will spearheading digital marketing strategies and online presence across all of BMLG’s imprints, including Big Machine Records, The Valory Music Company, Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment and Big Machine Rock. “When reimagining our digital marketing landscape, vision, and needs, Tim not only checked every box, he added a few,” said BMLG chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta.

Claudia Schaefer

Smoothie King, a smoothie franchise with over 1,200 stores across the US, names Claudia Schaefer CMO. Schaefer joins the company from Caliber, the parent company of Caliber Collision, where she served as chief experience officer. She has also served as CMO at Jamba and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. At Smoothie King, Schaefer will oversee all marketing efforts, with a focus on further defining the brand's purpose and positioning by leveraging consumer insights to drive traffic and accelerate sales growth. "Claudia's expertise in brand-building and strategic marketing will be critical as we continue to strengthen our brand," said Smoothie King CEO Wan Kim.

Buckley Carlson

Vice President JD Vance picks 28-year-old Buckley Carlson, the son of Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, to serve on his team as deputy press secretary, according to ABC News. The younger Carlson has been aide on Capitol Hill since 2019, most recently serving as deputy chief of staff to Republican Rep. Jim Banks, who was sworn in as a US senator from Indiana earlier this month. He was also a White House communications intern between June and August 2017 during Trump's first term.