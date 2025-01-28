Bridie Barrett

Brunswick Group has recruited Bridie Barrett to support the development of its investment engagement offer in the UK and Europe.

She has more than 20 years of experience with a focus on equity capital markets in the media and technology sectors.

Bridie worked at Stifel Financial as managing director for equity research for technology platforms and media companies in the UK.

She was director at the Edison investor relations advisory boutique stationed in London and Switzerland.

Bridie also was media analyst for HSBC covering the UK and European broadcast areas, and at RBS focusing on the convergence of the technology and media businesses.

Brunswick CEO Henry Timms said Barrett will be a central part of the firm’s investment work “from equity story development to capital markets days and everything in between.”