The number of counties in the United States without a single local news source is growing rapidly, making our collective need to address how to stop the spread of news deserts more pressing than ever. Nearly 55 million Americans now have limited or no local news outlets, according to the Medill State of Local News Report 2024. In 2024 alone, 127 newspapers closed—almost two and a half per week—and the U.S. now has a third of the number of newspapers it had two decades ago, as 3,300 newspapers have shut down.

When Americans can’t access reliable or accurate community information, the very foundation of our democracy is at risk. Citizens who once relied on the local news to inform their decision-making and fuel grassroots advocacy are now largely left to their own devices.

According to a recent Pew Research Center report, the majority of Americans (73 percent) already get their local news from friends, family and neighbors—even more than local television stations (64 percent) or online forums such as Facebook groups or Nextdoor (52 percent). Even more shocking is that more Americans get local news from government agencies (35 percent) than newspapers (33 percent).

This is today—not a forecast—and clearly shows that when citizens don’t have access to reliable local news sources, they’re forced to rely on word-of-mouth, social media and community networks for information. This can rapidly lead to the spread of misinformation or incomplete information, as well as assumptions and rumors—either intentionally or unintentionally.

The predictions of where we go from here are even worse. Medill’s Spiegel Research Center used predictive modeling to identify the counties now at risk of losing their local news outlets and found a 22 percent rise in the counties on the “Watch List.” Director of the Medill Local News Initiative and John M. Mutz Chair in Local News Tim Franklin called it a “crisis in local news” that is becoming more alarming by the year, as “fewer Americans have access to news they need about their communities to be informed citizens.”

Of course, this also means our clients will have a harder time reaching their target audiences on a regional or local level, which makes this an issue we can’t ignore as publicists.

What PR pros can do to help

Although publicists can’t easily solve this issue singlehandedly, there are a few ways public relations professionals can help.

Encourage clients to consider local sponsorships. Clients can financially support local news by engaging these outlets in local sponsorships, which elevate their brand recognition and loyalty in their key communities while simultaneously giving the local media partner a much-needed revenue boost. Most sponsorship packages include local media mentions, event coverage and social media promotion, and this kind of exposure can pack a big punch when it comes to endearing locals to a brand, regardless of whether it’s regional or national. This is likely the most helpful thing PR professionals can do to help alleviate the financial pressures these outlets are facing that are leading to them closing.

Include regional and local media in PR strategies. We all know sometimes a local news hit can lead to national press that wouldn’t have been achievable without it, thanks to syndication and/or building a brand’s profile by getting it. But this can be quickly forgotten when clients don’t value local or regional placements as much as a shiny national one. As a result, it’s important for publicists to educate their clients on the value of local news hits by reminding them that they can demonstrate a brand’s relevance, dedication and involvement at a grassroots level—as well as lead to national coverage in the future. For this reason, it’s equally important to not overlook local and regional media when developing story angles that might benefit and be relevant to them.

Advocate for media grants and funding. Publicists can also advocate for media grants and funding to sustain local journalism by partnering with organizations that provide financial support to local news outlets. For example, The Knight Foundation and Press Forward are among those fighting hard to stop the spread of news deserts. Press Forward has pledged to invest over $500 million in the local news industry, to help serve economically disadvantaged areas and historically underserved communities, and the Knight Foundation committed to spending $300 million over five years to support local news. By supporting these organizations financially, through pro-bono work, or spreading the word through their networks, publicists can also help the charitable leaders who are addressing this issue head-on.

How can PR pros help clients reach citizens in news deserts

While these organizations fight hard to end this unfortunate trend, we may need to help our clients reach Americans who are already living in news deserts. Here are a few ways to achieve this.

Leverage the power of digital storytelling. The power of storytelling will remain forever, regardless of how many local news outlets shutter, and can still be achieved through newsletters, digital outlets, podcasts and social media platforms. If there is not an existing outlet for a key community, brands can also help create one or collaborate with local content creators and influencers to spread important information and news to citizens in those regions. In addition, sometimes nearby regional outlets will cover broader community stories and can still be approached with stories that are important to these areas.

Consider alternative news sources and community groups. Nextdoor, Reddit and local Facebook groups often have high engagement in news deserts and often act as the primary source of news and discussion for these citizens. PR pros can post stories directly on these digital community platforms or approach active members who may align with the issue or information our clients want to present and be willing to share the news on these sites. In addition, many local government and NGO channels often have their own platforms, whether a newsletter, social media channel, or website, which publicists can also leverage to reach citizens in news deserts with crucial information.

Organize local community events to engage citizens in news deserts. Another way to engage Americans living in news deserts is to organize, host, or sponsor community events such as panels, information fairs, or workshops. These kinds of events can be promoted through geo-targeted digital marketing, on community groups and social media—as well as through local advertising—and can still deliver the brand credibility-building benefits of earned media.

A quick reminder: When engaging citizens in news deserts without a local news outlet, remember these are typically tight-knit communities where information—true or false—spreads quickly and there are very few secrets. Although this could sound ominous it does have a silver lining, since endearing a brand to even a few influential locals can ensure the entire community receives the information. However, that’s also why it’s critical to ensure brands are reaching community members who are most likely to align with their missions and the issues they’re addressing or solving.

While local news may be slipping through our fingers due to financial pressures pushing these outlets to the brink of extinction—or to be bought, gutted and shut down by financial firms that care little for journalism—publicists can continue to do our part to ensure the future of these publications by reprioritizing them in our PR campaigns and charitable giving, as well as encouraging our clients to support them financially through local sponsorships—and, by extension, the communities they serve.

April White is CEO and Founder of Trust Relations.