Walt & Company, a Silicon Valley-based tech public relations and social media agency, signs on to work with Aitech Systems, which provides embedded systems for use in military aerospace and space platforms. Operating as an extension of the company’s marketing team, Walt & Company will develop and implement strategic communications initiatives to elevate Aitech’s brand recognition, manage new product offerings and company news, and drive thought leadership and customer success initiatives. "We partnered with Walt & Company to help support our growth, expand our market presence and demonstrate the critical role Aitech plays in driving innovation across military, aerospace and space applications," said Aitech Systems general manaer Pratish Shah.

Manifest is selected by infant nutrition company ByHeart to reimagine the company’s social media presence. Manifest’s efforts will center on driving deeper connections with ByHeart’s community through strategic storytelling, elevated content and campaigns designed to resonate across social platforms. “We were impressed by Manifest’s expertise in the parenting space and their insightful approach to breaking through and creating relevancy through compelling content and storytelling,” said ByHeart VP of brand & product marketing Nicole Williams. Manifest’s client roster also includes Candy Crush, Daiya and Babyganics.

Jack Taylor, which works with clients in industries including agriculture, apparel, fintech, health tech, lifestyle and nutrition, is named PR agency of record for Force of Nature Meats, a company founded on the principles of regenerative agriculture. The agency will work to enhance Force of Nature’s visibility as a thought leader in regenerative agriculture, connect with environmentally and health-conscious consumers, and champion the principles of sustainability and ethical food systems. Founded in 2019 and based in Austin, Texas, Force of Nature offers its products at retailers nationwide and online. “Having the opportunity to help educate people about healthy, delicious, hormone-free, humanely harvested and community-first protein is a dream come true,” said Jack Taylor founder and CEO Jon Bier.