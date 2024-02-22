Stephen Chavez

I’m a DEI hire. There, I said it. When I graduated from college, my family did not have connections in the world of journalism or public relations. My family or friends of the family did not have jobs in the media or public relations. Thanks to the LA Times’ parent company, Times Mirror Corporation, and its initiative to diversify newsrooms across the United States, I was fortunate enough to be given an opportunity to work in the media industry as a daily news reporter.

I remember vividly the words of an editor during one of our morning meetings. She warned us, "Because you’re in this program, people will assume you don’t have the qualifications to be here. You will have to work harder than your peers. Being good is not good enough.” I’ll never forget that moment, that feeling of anxiety, knowing the road ahead would be tough. But, looking back, I am grateful. If it weren’t for the Minority Editorial Training Program (METPRO), I might not be where I am today. The opportunity I was given made all the difference.

Fast forward to today, where this month, President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing government agency chiefs to dismantle DEI policies at federal agencies, federal contractors and the private sector. He has also suggested that some companies will face investigations and legal action if their programs are deemed to be discriminatory. Major corporations, including Walmart, McDonald's and Meta, have already scaled back their diversity policies. Others are living in fear. One colleague recently lamented, “It’s the McCarthy era all over again.”

As PR professionals, we have a unique responsibility to help our clients navigate these challenging waters. We need to

Remember, the Federal Discrimination Law is still the law.

Pay close attention and follow the news on the topic

Work closely with legal departments in our communications.

Stay transparent while maintaining our commitment to diversity.

Redefine DEI for your organization and communicate what it really is; maybe even rename it.

Diversity, equity and inclusion aren’t just buzzwords—they’re essential to fair societies and thriving workplaces. But politicians have turned DEI into the boogeyman. The fight for equity and inclusion is far from over. As Dr. King once said, “The time is always right to do what is right.” It’s time for us to do what’s right, not just for our clients but for the future of a more inclusive society.

***

Stephen Chavez is CEO of Chavez PR.