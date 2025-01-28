David Higdon

The Kansas City Chiefs name David Higdon as EVP of communications, according to a report on Sports Business Journal. Higdon comes to the Chiefs from video-game company Riot Games, where he served as global head of esports communications, overseeing its media channels for games, esports and entertainment. Before coming to Riot Games in 2018, he was VP, integrated marketing communication at NASCAR and chief communications officer for the LPGA.

Luke DeRouen

Shake Shack appoints Luke DeRouen as chief communications officer. DeRouen comes to the company from Zeno Group, where he served as EVP, brand. Before that, he was CMO at restaurant chain Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. DeRouen has also held leadership positions at Inspire Brands, specializing in brand experience and activation, partnerships, field marketing and communications at Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s. Shake Shack has also promoted Steph So from SVP of digital experience to chief growth officer. “Their expertise and passion for brand-building will be instrumental in shaping our future, deepening our guest connections, and expanding Shake Shack’s footprint,” said Shake Shack CEO Rob Lynch.

David Norris

boost.ai, which specializes in conversational AI for enterprises at scale, hires David Norris as CMO. Norris was most recently European head of creative at Snap. In his new post, Norris will be tasked with building out a content strategy that showcases the capabilities of boost.ai's AI solutions. "David's extensive expertise in brand building and storytelling is exactly what we need to communicate our proven success to decision-makers globally. We're excited to see how he enhances our narrative, especially as we continue leading the development of sustainable and responsible AI," said boost.ai CEO Jerry Haywood.

Trisha Ripperger

TVB, a not-for-profit trade association representing America’s local broadcast television industry, names Trisha Ripperger as SVP, strategic communications & category development. Ripperger was most recently CMO at Tom Wood Group, where she led marketing strategy for the organization’s 28 businesses and 1,100 employees. At TVB, she will head up the association’s communications efforts, including advocacy initiatives, public relations and member content strategy. She succeeds Abby Auerbach, who retired in late 2024. "Her category experience and track record of success make her the ideal candidate to lead our communications and category development team into 2025 and beyond," said TVB president and CEO Steve Lanzano.