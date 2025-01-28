Dita Charanzová

DGA Group has named European Union veteran Dita Charanzová a senior advisor in its Brussels office to help clients navigate regulatory and geopolitical challenges.

Charanzová has more that two decades of experience in EU institutions. As VP of the European Parliament, she helped craft policies in digital transformation, trade and consumer protection.

She also chaired the trade policy committee of the Council of the European Union, and spent eight years in the diplomatic corps of the Czech Republic.

Kieran O’Keeffe, co-head of DGA's Brussels office, said Charanzová’s track record in European policymaking and her strategic vision in addressing global challenges will be an invaluable asset to the agency's clients.

"Her ability to navigate the intricacies of the EU Institutions, combined with her expertise in digital policy and global trade—both of which are critical in today’s rapidly evolving economic and regulatory landscape—will undoubtedly strengthen our team’s ability to deliver impactful solutions," said O'Keeffe.