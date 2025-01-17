Pete Hegseth

Forget the fact that China is building a massive military command center outside Beijing with hardened bomb-proof bunkers to house its leadership.

Analysts told The Financial Times the finished complex, which will be ten times the size of the Pentagon, is part of China’s effort to advance its nuclear war-fighting capability.

One hundred cranes are building the 1,500-acre site that is about 20 miles southwest of the capital.

“Beijing Military City” is expected to be completed in time for the 2027 celebration of the 100th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army.

That’s the year that China’s leader Xi Jinping has ordered the PLA to have the capabilities to launch an invasion of Taiwan.

“Chinese leaders may judge that the new facility will enable greater security against US ‘bunker buster’ munitions, and even against nuclear weapons,” a former intelligence officer told the FT. “It can also incorporate more advanced and secure communications and have room for expanding PLA capabilities and missions.”

Meanwhile back at the Pentagon, Defense Secretary’s Pete Hegseth’s first order of business was to draw up a memo called “Restoring America’s Fighting Force Task Force.”

Did the memo talk about new hypersonic weapons, or stepped-up production of naval warships?

Get real.

The memo dealt with anti-DEI initiatives, such as ensuring that DOD does not “consider sex, race or ethnicity when considering individuals for promotion, command or special duty.”

It also announced the end of “instruction or training about DEI, critical race theory or gender ideology.”

Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley had testified that such training accounted for 0.3 percent of man-hours expended by the department.

But what does he know? He’s the guy who had his portrait removed from the Pentagon’s wall hours after Donald Trump assumed power.

The portrait was yanked because Milley operated in the real world. He wasn’t a stooge like Hegseth who lives in the fantasy and grievance-filled world of Trump.

God bless the USA. We are really going to need it.