62ABOVE, a San Diego-headquartered marketing and communications agency, is engaged to partner with Visit Carlsbad, the destination marketing organization for the city of Carlsbad, CA, on its Spring Leisure campaign. The agency previously worked on last year’s All Good campaign for the organization, which doubled visitation to the city. Spots for this year’s campaign will run on CTV platforms, such as streaming services and smart TVs, starting Feb. 3. “We continue to be impressed by the results of our work with 62ABOVE and their dedication to sharing all that Carlsbad has to offer,” said Visit Carlsbad VP of marketing & communications Mark Rudyk.

The Consultancy PR signs on as agency of record for Andrea Goldman Design and Symbol Home. For Andrea Goldman Design, a Chicago-based design firm that manages all the elements of design projects from budgetary and floorplan refinement to construction and installation, The Consultancy PR’s scope of work will include media relations, thought leadership, brand partnerships, reputation management/award submissions and social media management & content creation. The agency will provide Symbol Home, which designs and manufactures such music- focused items as functional audio storage and deep sofas for comfortable listening, with services including brand positioning, events & activations and affiliate marketing.

Amendola Communications, part of Supreme Group, is selected to implement a national PR/marketing program for Life365 Health, a developer of virtual care tech solutions that enable healthcare delivery at home. The agency will provide messaging, marketing, public relations and social media focused on demonstrating Life365 Health's technology and services, accomplishments, customer wins and industry partnerships. "Life365 Health chose Amendola to help drive awareness and interest in our AI-driven platform, because of its deep understanding of healthcare, strong media relationships, senior level team and expert writers," said Life365 CEO and founder Kent Dicks.