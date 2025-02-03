Sean Evins

Kekst CNC has named Sean Evins, a veteran of Meta and Twitter, as a partner in its London office.

He will counsel clients on emerging technologies, digital transformation and issues related to the convergence of technology, geopolitics and policy.

In a more-than-eight-year run at Meta/Facebook, Evins rose to the director of global affairs, policy AI and emerging technology experiences postion.

At Twitter, Evins led global politics, government & news partnerships. He has also served as a Congressional staffer at the House Administration Committee.

Bernhard Meising, co-CEO of Kekst CNC, said Evins “has played a unique role bridging the gap between global affairs and technology, educating key decision-makers in business and government, and developing digital transformation strategies to future-proof institutions.”

He expects his insights and expertise “will be invaluable to our clients as we continue to pioneer the role of AI and technology in shaping future communications strategies.”

Kekst CNC is part of Publicis Groupe.