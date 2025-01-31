The Washington Student Achievement Council, which oversees higher education in the state, wants to hear from firms interested in handling marketing and outreach for its apprenticeship program.
WA State Wants to Promote Apprenticeship Program
Mon., Feb. 3, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
