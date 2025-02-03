Sarah Moloney

MikeWorldWide appoints Sarah Moloney as managing director of its UK and European operations. Moloney comes to MWW from KWT Global, where she most recently served as UK managing director and EVP. MWW’s previous UK managing director, Tom Berry, will now become chair of the London office, providing counsel for Moloney, as well as strategic consultancy for a roster of clients at the agency worldwide. In her new post, Moloney's will work to drive growth for the UK business. She will also oversee the market integration of the agency's tech stack, which includes a series of AI tools. "In the era of mega-mergers, Sarah is the ideal person to guide clients and our people with the necessary agility, strength, and bespoke marketing solutions required to compete in a rapidly evolving landscape," said MWW founder and CEO Michael Kempner.

Mike Quigley

PrizePicks, a fantasy sports operator, brings on Mike Quigley as CMO. Quigley comes to the company from the CMO spot at Niantic, leading global marketing efforts for the company's real-world augmented reality games. He was previously director of consumer marketing at Google/YouTube, managing the marketing strategy and execution of campaigns for both original programming and live-stream events. In his new post, Quigley will be responsible for further building out PrizePicks’ marketing organization and overseeing its brand vision, go-to-market strategy, campaign development and overall marketing efforts. “"His deep expertise in digital marketing, combined with his player-first mindset, makes him the ideal leader to help us further elevate the PrizePicks brand and engage our passionate players,” said PrizePicks CEO Mike Ybarra.

Jim Haney

Doceo, a provider of business technology solutions hires Jim Haney as CMO. Haney was most recently VP of marketing at Novatech. Before that, he served as VP of marketing, IT services at Xerox. At Doceo, he will lead the company’s marketing strategy, digital transformation, and customer engagement efforts. He will also oversee Doceo’s Marketing as a Service division. “Jim brings a unique ability to leverage marketing technology, automation and data-driven insights to fuel business success. His leadership will strengthen Doceo’s brand while helping customers drive growth through innovation, technology, and services,” said Doceo COO/CTO Christian White.