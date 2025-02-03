Michael Frishberg

C Street Advisory Group has named Michael Frishberg the first president of the strategic communications and crisis management firm.

CEO Jon Henes told O’Dwyer’s the addition of Frishberg, whom he has known for more than 25 years, as president is a “game-changer” and a transformative step for C Street.

They worked together at Kirkland & Ellis and since November, when Frishberg agreed to serve as a senior advisor to the firm. “We complement each other in so many ways,” said Henes.

Prior to joining C Street, Frishberg was global chief operating officer at Kroll.

Henes said Frishberg’s operational expertise, deep relationships in the restructuring and private equity communities, and ability to navigate complex situations will be instrumental as C Street expands its strategic advisory.

“We are continuing to grow our restructuring practice—but also focused on public affairs, corporate positioning, crisis, issues management, litigation support, and M&A,” said Henes.

C Street, which is based in New York, has 34 staffers.