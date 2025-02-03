Bill Clark

Bill Clark, who spent more than a dozen years as campaign director at AARP, is joining APCO as a senior director in its DC headquarters.

He had spearheaded prescription drug and family caregiving campaigns at AARP.

Clark, who has more than 30 years of advocacy and government relations experience, served as a principal at both Podesta/Mattoon and Weber Merritt working on strategic communications and PA efforts.

He also worked in the federal government at the White House Presidential Personnel Office and at the Department of Homeland Security, where he was director of legislative affairs.

Margery Kraus, APCO founder/executive chairman, said Clark’s “strategic insights and leadership will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

His late wife, Alicia Peterson Clark, was deputy managing director of APCO’s Washington office before she died in 2017.

“I have been aware of APCO for many years and APCO’s key differentiator has always been the exceptional people who work here,” said Clark, who is thrilled to be part of the firm.