Feintuch Communications is selected to implement a B2B public relations campaign in North America and Latin America for Kramer, a designer, manufacturer and distributer of advanced pro audiovisual technology. Feintuch has represented ZeeVee, a provider of audio visual over internet protocol technology (which was acquired by Kramer in 2024) since April of 2018 as part of the firm’s pro AV practice. Kramer has subsidiaries and offices in more than 20 countries and a broad network of representatives and distributors on all continents. “The Feintuch Communications team did an admirable job of building marketplace awareness of ZeeVee and continued to work hard in support of the brand during our critical integration period,” said Kramer Americas president Amit Ancikovsky. Feintuch Communications’ pro AV team is led by agency president Henry Feintuch and VP Doug Wright.

Firecracker PR is appointed as official agency of record for Filevine, a legal solutions provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Firecracker is tasked with expanding the brand presence of the company and its AI-powered legal technology in the media. Filevine’s offerings include legal case management software, AI-enhanced lead and intake management, legal document assembly, and business analytics.

Xhibition International Public Relations is named agency of record for Ishara, which offers luxury safaris in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve. The agency will develop and execute strategic communications initiatives to increase global awareness in key markets and position Ishara as a leader in conservation-focused safari travel. Reopening to guests on February 11 a nine-month reimagining, Ishara offers year-round wildlife encounters in a pristine setting. The property is entirely solar-powered, employs innovative water conservation methods, and operates an aeroponic tower farm to supply fresh, locally grown organic produce for its dining experiences.

Rachel Harrison Communications signs on as AOR overseeing the reopening of the Four Seasons New York, as well as agency of record for Sip & Guzzle and The Bellevue. Designed by renowned architect I.M. Pei, the 52-story Four Seasons Hotel New York boasts features including the Les Clefs d’Or concierge team, which provides hotel residents with personalized service. Sip & Guzzle, in Manhattan’s West Village, is a bi-level bar that combines the speakeasy-style, basement-level Sip and the more casual, ground-floor Guzzle. The Bellevue, on the corner of Broad and Walnut Street in Downtown Philadelphia, is part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection. It has 184 newly designed luxury guestrooms, including 39 suites surrounding the six-story Conservatory.