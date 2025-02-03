Emily Kingsland

Emily Kingsland, who was previously VP of communications at DC-based investment firm Revolution, joins Trident DMG as an EVP.

At Revolution, Kingsland worked with investors, founders, CEOs and startups on media relations, thought leadership, policy initiatives and risk mitigation and management.

Before coming to Revolution in 2019, she served as communications director, policy and advocacy at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and communications director for the National Center on Education and the Economy. Earlier in her career, Emily worked at Edelman and Widmeyer, a FINN Partners Company.

At Trident DMG, Kingsland will advise firm clients on corporate communications, strategic communications and public affairs campaigns, issues and stakeholder management, and navigating sensitive situations.

“Emily’s extensive experience and impressive track record leading efforts to help executive teams and high-growth companies craft compelling narratives and build brand and reputation further strengthens the foundation of our corporate and strategic communications practice,” said founding Trident DMG partner Adam Goldberg.