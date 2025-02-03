Tanya Wellmeth

HBS, a national public affairs firm, adds Tanya Willmeth to its public affairs group as a principal in its St. Louis office. Willmeth most recently served as communications chair for an education campaign supporting the election of Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe. Her work included developing strategic content to amplify the campaign’s message and align with voter priorities, while coordinating with pollsters and media outlets. “Tanya’s in-depth knowledge of the industry and her ability to engage diverse audiences makes her an effective communicator in delivering real results for clients,” said HBS CEO Andy Blunt.

Subir Kotwal

PRophet, a suite of AI-powered PR and influencer software and services, names Subir Kotwal as EVP of US sales. Kotwal joins the company from the VP of sales post at Cision, where he established and led its enterprise agency and government sales team. At PRophet, he will lead go-to-market strategies across multiple revenue streams, including sales, customer success and partnerships. "His expertise in enterprise sales, high-performance team leadership, and securing major contracts aligns perfectly with PRophet's AI-powered solutions," said PRophet CEO and founder Aaron Kwittken.

(L-R) Jesse Demastrie, Mellissa Morales

GMMB promotes Jesse Demastrie and Melissa Morales to partner. Demastrie has been with the firm since 2004, most recently serving as SVP & managing director. He manages GMMB’s media team, which creates cross-platform media solutions for national and state level political candidates and groups, trade associations and non-profits. Morales previously served as managing director, SVP at the firm. She leads health policy communications campaigns at GMMB, working with states, foundations and nonprofit organizations to promote and protect the Affordable Care Act, expand Medicaid and advance other priorities. The agency has also promoted Ben Hawkins, Don Corrigan and Sandy Won to managing director. “Our new partners and managing directors have demonstrated tremendous leadership and dedication to our clients’ success,” said GMMB managing partner Raelynn Olson.