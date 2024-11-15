Keith Sherman

How long? Thirty five years. Damn. That’s quite an adventure for a guy with a big Broadway dream. Some might say that handling the Tony Awards for 18 years, working on nearly 400 shows and so much more, like representing The New York Times for a decade, fulfilled that dream. Well, it certainly fuels my entrepreneurial spirit to keep going.

Reflecting on three and half decades of leading a public relations firm in Times Square, I am struck by how much has changed - and how much has remained constant. Surviving in any small business over decades is no small feat. Thriving in the ever-evolving world of entertainment, arts and corporate public relations, where trends shift as fast as a social media news cycle, has been a great adventure filled with challenges, triumphs, despair, a deep sense of purpose, and dare I say, joy. I love my work and will continue.

Retirement is not a word in my vocabulary, so we just launched a new website, implemented a new logo and are moving into a new office building.

Adapt or Fade

One of the earliest lessons I learned was the necessity to embrace change, one of the few true constants in life. Shows open and close, markets shift, press outlets close, technology advances, and client needs evolve. What worked yesterday is obsolete tomorrow. My firm’s longevity stems from an ability to be flexible, innovative and pivot in the face of disruptions be they seismic shifts like 9/11 and covid, or just moving offices, one of our current adventures.

When I launched my firm fax machines hummed, press releases were mailed, and pitches to journalists happened over landlines. Today, we navigate a world where so much simply doesn’t make sense as the pandemic caused monumental shifts. We engage audiences through platforms that didn’t exist even a few years ago. The transformation has been astonishing, but it has also required constant reinvention—a cornerstone of survival. I get it. Bring it on.

Riding the Highs and Lows

Like any business owner, I’ve faced my share of challenges: economic downturns, industry disruptions, and the inevitable growing pains of running a business. What has kept me going is resilience—the ability to adapt, learn, and keep moving forward. Success is rarely linear, but each setback has taught me lessons that fueled future growth. One develops a skin of steel, and a crucial element is to balance that with a great sense of humanity. Maintaining balance is winning. It also helps that I live with optimism in my heart.

The Power of Storytelling

At its core, public relations is about telling stories - stories that resonate, inspire, and drive action. Over the years, I’ve seen firsthand how a well-crafted strategic narrative can elevate brands, repair reputations, and change lives. Staying attuned to the human element of our work has been key to sustaining its impact across decades.

Relationships Are Timeless

While tools and trends evolve, the foundation of our industry, any industry truly, remains rooted in people, in relationships. Building trust with clients, the press, and audiences is unchanged over time. Fostering these relationships takes proactive effort, authenticity, and a genuine investment in other people’s success.

Investing in People

No business thrives in isolation. The theatre taught me about collaboration. My team has been instrumental in shaping the firm’s success. Nurturing talent, creating an environment where creativity thrives, and empowering people to take risks have all been integral to our longevity.

Today, we are a staff of four smart pros. One of my associates has been with me for 25 years, another for 24 and our assistant for 16. We’ve maintained several clients for multiple decades. This is a great source of pride.

I choose to lead with an open heart seeing the glass not half full but overflowing. I like myself and have the strength to share that confidence with people in my life.

For those starting their own journey or striving to navigate their way through uncertain times, remember this: adaptability, relationships, resilience, humor, balance, integrity, a strong sense of openness, curiosity and a commitment to excellence will carry you further than you might imagine.

As the lyric to a favorite song say, “Life is just a bowl of cherries. Live and laugh at it all.”

I am loving my work and never plan to stop. Here’s to what’s next.

***

Keith Sherman operates Keith Sherman & Associates (KSA), a Times Square PR firm founded in 1989. With a background in theatre (nearly 400 shows) his clientele expanded to include film, TV, music, major global events, brands, organizations, award shows, individuals, fine art, and Olympic sports. He represented The New York Times for a decade, the Tony Awards for 18 years, Marsh & McLennan for 15 years and Olympic Gold medalist Brian Boitano for three decades.