Publicis Group chalked up 8.3 percent growth to $16.6B in 2024 as CEO Arthur Sadoun proclaimed the French firm wrapped up the year as the “world’s largest advertising group."

“We are ending the year in the number-one position across the board, growing three times faster than our holding company peers, and five times faster than the IT consultancies,” said Sadoun.

He noted that while Publicis delivered industry-high financial ratios, it also stepped up the pace of its investments in AI and talent.

The firm chalked up 5.8 percent organic growth for 2024, and 6.3 percent for Q4.

The Asia-Pacific region posted 6.3 percent growth for the full year, followed by Europe at 5.4 percent and the US at 4.9 percent.

Sadoun forecasts the firm will enjoy organic growth in the four to five percent range for 2025.