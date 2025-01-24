John Wren

Omnicom reported 5.2 percent growth to $4.3B during the fourth quarter of last year. Net income advanced 5.4 percent to $448M.

CEO John Wren said the 5.2 percent organic growth for Q4 and all of 2024, along with strong operational execution, bodes well for 2025’s financial performance, a year that will feature the merger with Interpublic Group.

“We are incredibly well prepared for and excited about the complementary combination of businesses and cultures with our proposed acquisition of Interpublic,” he said. “Clients and employees will benefit from expanded products to deliver superior creativity, innovation and effectiveness.”

OMC’s PR group led by FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli, Portland and Mercury showed 9.3 percent growth to $456.3M during Q4. It was up 10.3 percent organically.