Zapwater Communications is engaged by Conrad Indianapolis and Seaside Collection. For Conrad Indianapolis, one of Hilton’s Luxury Brands, Zapwater will provide ongoing media relations, influencer marketing and social media services. In addition to a gallery of works by artists including Warhol, Dali and Picasso, the property features Indianapolis' only hotel spa and more than 15,000 sq. ft. of event space. Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, Seaside Collection’s flagship property, will work with Zapwater on media relations and strategic partnerships. “These properties, each with its own unique appeal, are welcome additions to list of the properties we represent around the globe,” said Zapwater Communications CEO and founder David Zapata.

V2 Communications, which works with B2B, climate and healthcare technology companies, adds InStride Health and Electric Hydrogen to its client roster. For InStride Health, an outpatient provider of specialty pediatric Anxiety and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder care, specifically Cognitive Behavioral Therapy with an emphasis on Exposure Therapy, V2 is working to establish the company as a trusted choice in a crowded market. Electric Hydrogen, a manufacturer of high-power electrolyzer systems that produce the lowest cost electrolytic hydrogen, is working with V2 to build visibility for the company’s brand and create confidence in its technology. “We are thrilled to be partnering with V2 Communications to further advance InStride Health’s mission to deliver high-quality, evidence-based specialty anxiety and OCD care,” said InStride Health CEO and co-founder John Voith.

Carve Communications adds AMAV, a global manufacturer of children’s hobby & toy products, to its toy portfolio. Leveraging its expertise in consumer toys, Carve will help AMAV US expand its footprint and overall brand in the US market. AMAV and parent company Diamant Toys hold global licenses with such companies as Nickelodeon and Disney. Product lines include food machines for kids, high-tech drawing tools and interactive arts and craft activities. “Their deep understanding of the toy industry, proven by decades of experience and client success stories, is exactly what we need to take AMAV US to the next level,” said AMAV US VP of sales and marketing Steve Markey.

62ABOVE signs on with Santa Monica Travel & Tourism, Visit Bellevue and Pacifica Host Hotels. 62ABOVE will serve as agency of record for SMTT, the official tourism organization for Santa Monica. Its scope of work will include strategic branding, communications planning, creative strategy and campaign development. As AOR for Visit Bellevue, the agency will assist in developing brand positioning and creating campaigns and paid media strategies to introduce the new brand to leisure and meetings audiences. 62 ABOVE will work Pacifica Host Hotels, a hotel ownership and management company, to develop and execute a strategic public relations plan for six properties within its portfolio.