BGR Government Affairs has signed on the Yemeni National Resistance and its effort to combat the Houthis rebel group.

The Iran-backed Houthis have carried out attacks on more than 100 ships in the Red Sea since November 2023. Following the Gaza ceasefire agreement on Jan. 20, the Houthis promised to limit their attacks to Israel-connected vessels.

BGR is to provide strategic guidance to the YNR regarding government affairs activity in the US. That may include outreach to US officials, and the distribution of informational materials.

President Erskine Wells, who was deputy chief of staff & military legislative assistant to Republican Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), will spearhead the push for the YNR.

Maya Seiden, co-head of BGR’s international & trade policy group; and Pete Landrum, principal, round out the team.

YNR, which is backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, agrees to pay BGR a monthly fee of $62K for the six-month period beginning Feb. 1. Payments are to be paid in advance and in six-month installments.