Sitrick And Company founder and CEO Michael Sitrick is teaming up with Sallie Hofmeister, a senior partner at the firm, on a new podcast, “The Intersection.” The podcast will feature discussions with prominent figures in the legal business about the “behind-the-scenes media strategies of some of the world’s highest-stakes legal cases.” In the podcast’s pilot episode, Matthew Schwartz, who succeeded David Boies as chairman of Boies Schiller Flexner in January, talks about his involvement in the prosecution of Bernie Madoff as well as outlining his vision for Boies Schiller and the importance he places on maintaining an active trial practice. Future guests are set to include Kasowitz Benson Torres co-founder Marc Kasowitz, who recently sued several Ivy League universities for antisemitism. The biweekly podcast is available on all major podcast platforms.

Mission North brings on new agency partners and funding for its Foster the Future initiative, which offers students financial support and paid internships as a way of building a more diverse and equitable public relations industry. The new agency partners are Greenough Communications, Hermes PR, V2 Communications and The Key PR. They will all provide both scholarship funding and internship opportunities. Joining the new agency partners are three returning from 2024 (AGEAN Public Relations, The Bliss Group and LaunchSquad). Previously open to women-identifying BIPOC students, Mission North’s fellowship is now open to all BIPOC students. “Our commitment to diversifying the public relations industry has not changed in spite of the troubling backlash to diversity programs that we’re seeing across the business world,” said Mission North co-CEO Tyler Perry.

Becca Parrish

Parrish Co, a strategic advisory firm focused on clients in the hospitality industry, sets up shop. The new firm, part of creative communications agency Becca, will be led by Becca founder and CEO Becca Parrish. The launch is powered by a capital investment from Prosek Partners, which will also provide the new firm with support on creative direction, marketing, licensing, analytics and events. Coming on board at the new firm are VP of brand strategy Pei-Ru Keh (previously US editor at Wallpaper); chief of staff Jenny Macksamie (former managing editor at The New York Times: T Magazine); head of digital Dolly Meckler from HBO; and chief client officer Jee Park from Magrino. Parrish Co will also tap into Prosek’s executive-level talent for creative direction, marketing, licensing, analytics and events. “At a time when creating memorable in-person experiences for customers, guests and employees is more important than ever, Parrish Co and Prosek are aiming to bring culture and capital together,” said Prosek Partners managing partner Jennifer Prosek.