Jayne Millerick

DCI Group has hired Jayne Millerick, former chief of staff for New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu, to lead its outreach to state governors and attorneys general.

Millerick worked for Sununu during his two terms in office, in which he managed the response to COVID-19, cut taxes while balancing the budget, and grew the economy.

Before Sununu, she was chairperson and executive director of the NH State Republican Party.

In that capacity, she helped devise statewide public affairs messaging and performed crisis management duties.

DCI managing partner Brian McCabe said it’s important to be able to work with the governor and AG to succeed at the state level.

“Jayne will make our outreach stronger in states across the country and we’re so glad to have her,” he added.