President Trump’s off-the-wall proposal that the US take over a leveled Gaza and remove its 1.8M people from their homeland provides the perfect PR smokescreen for shadow president Elon Musk’s digital coup of the US government.

The real estate developer’s notion that he could transform Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East,” is just nuts. Does he envision a future play land for his billionaire buddies, arising from the carnage and ashes brought about by Israel’s military?

At his Feb. 4 press conference with Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump claimed that everybody that he had spoken to "loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land.”

If that’s true, he’s speaking to the wrong people, or perhaps Trump is just talking to the voices in his head.

He certainly didn’t talk to the MAGA base that voted for Trump because of his “America First” pledge, and a promise to end the “forever wars.”

The Middle East is the “mother of all forever wars.” Would MAGA back a long-term US military occupation in Gaza that would require sending their sons and daughters to protect Trump’s fantastic real estate deal?

He certainly didn’t speak to the Palestinians about abandoning their homeland, and relocating to Egypt and Jordan—two countries that simply don’t want them.

Maybe Netanyahu whispered the Gaza seizure into Trump’s ear as they were walking to the East Room of the White House for the press conference. After all, a US occupation of Gaza would provide a great security blanket for Israel.

Netanyahu praised Trump for his out-of-the-box thinking. It’s Bibi who should be in the prison box for his wanton destruction of Gaza and the murder of nearly 50,000 of its people.

It was sickening to see Netanyahu, whom the International Criminal Court has charged with crimes against humanity for intentionally depriving Gazans of food and directing attacks against civilians, smile, while Trump made a total fool of himself. He played the president like a fiddle.

“You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House,” gushed Netanyahu. Flattery gets you everywhere with the super-narcissistic Trump.

The US theft of Gaza is not going to happen. But you can be sure that all hell is going to break out in a month or so when the US president gives his backing of Israel annexing the West Bank, putting an end to the ideal of Palestinian statehood.

One wonders how Michigan’s Arab-American community is feeling these days. It lodged a protest vote for Trump in the November election to signal opposition to Joe Biden’s support of Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

The community knows that Kamala Harris would never hold a press conference with Netanyahu to announce her dream of driving Palestinians from their homes.

You've got to be kidding… In Trump’s plan to discredit and ultimately dismantle the US government, he selected Neil Jacobs to head the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

He’s the guy who headed NOAA in 2019 during the “Sharpiegate” scandal when Trump altered a map of the National Hurricane Center with a marker to suggest that Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama and parts of Florida.

Rather than criticize Trump, Jacobs told a conference of scientists that weather should not become a partisan issue.

An investigation on behalf of NOAA found that Jacobs violated scientific integrity policy for releasing a statement that backed Trump’s phony hurricane path.

How likely is it that Jacobs is going to succeed fighting off Musk’s attack on NOAA? Musk and his dreadful band of 20-somethings have already stormed NOAA’s headquarters in Silver Spring, MD.

Corporate America is no fan of NOAA. Project 2025 wants the agency to be “broken up and downsized” because its work in climate science “is harmful to US prosperity.”

The dismembering of NOAA will hurt us all.