Joele Frank handles 3D printer company Stratasys as it receives a $120M investment from Fortissimo Capital, an Israeli private equity fund.

The transaction, which is expected to close during Q2, bolsters Fortissimo’s ownership stake in Stratasys from 1.5 percent to 15.5 percent of its outstanding shares.

It is subject to review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif said Fortissimo’s investment “underscores confidence in our leadership and performance, our ability to deliver solutions that solve customer needs and our long-term growth potential.”

At the closing of the transaction, Yuval Cohen, founding and managing partner of Fortissimo, will be appointed to Stratasys’ board.

The deal also gives Fortissimo the right to acquire up to 24.99 percent of the Stratasys issued and outstanding ordinary shares, but will be limited to 20 percent of the voting power.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher’s Ed Trissel, Joseph Sala and Kara Brickman work the US media for Stratasys.