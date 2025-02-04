Prescott Martin

Cornerstone Government Affairs brings on former deputy general counsel at the US Department of Agriculture Prescott Martin as principal on its federal government relations team. At USDA, Martin oversaw virtually all departmental legal matters, provided strategic guidance to the Secretary of Agriculture and worked closely with the Executive Office of the President. Prior to USDA, Martin served as Chief Counsel to the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture. In his new post, he will leverage his experience in agriculture, food and environmental law and policy to provide clients with insights into the legislative and regulatory processes at both the congressional and executive agency level. “He is a well-respected, skilled lawyer and policy navigator who has an excellent reputation and a broad and diverse set of bipartisan relationships across the Hill and the USDA. He will immediately add value to our clients,” said Cornerstone GEO Geoff Gonella .

Lydia Dishman

Method Communications hires Fast Company senior editor for growth and engagement Lydia Dishman as VP of content strategy. At Fast Company, Dishman managed the publication's contributor network and syndication partnerships with major news organizations, including the Associated Press and Reuters. Before that, they wrote hundreds of feature articles for leading publications, including CBS Moneywatch, Entrepreneur, Fortune, The Guardian, Popular Science, and the New York Times. Dishman’s coverage has spanned critical technology and business topics, including artificial intelligence, e-commerce, leadership, and the future of work. "Lydia's addition to the team reinforces our commitment to driving the best media results for our clients while expanding our capabilities to help clients navigate the full spectrum of content channels,” said Method Communicatons CEO David Parkinson.

Rachel Hillman

FINN Partners ups Rachel Hillman to partner in its North American travel practice. Hillman joined the FINN Travel Team in 2022 as VP of integrated communications. Before coming to FINN, she founded her own firm, Rachel Hillman Communications, and was a VP at The Consultancy PR. Based at FINN headquarters in New York City, Hillman heads teams engaged in integrated public relations and represents such clients as luxury hotel group Mandarin Oriental, cruise line Seabourn, global air charter specialist Chapman Freeborn, and the international private members’ club Soho House. She also leads the travel practice’s digital team. “As we continue to grow the Travel Team, Rachel is a go-to for everything from driving new business to securing placements with top-tier media and working collaboratively with teams across FINN Partners,” said FINN Partners managing partner Jennifer Hawkins.

Carole Campbell

HARMAN, a connected technology company that is owned by Samsung, promotes Carole Campbell to executive director of global communications, lifestyle, a newly created role. Prior to joining HARMAN in 2016, Campbell served in positions of increasing responsibility for such brands as Starbucks, Chobani Greek Yogurt, Pokémon, and Calvin Klein. In her new post, she will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of the lifestyle division’s global communications strategy. She and her team will work closely across consumer and professional and global markets to create synergies, alignment and consistent communications.