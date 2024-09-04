The Panama Canal Authority has retained Vinson & Elkins for legal and strategic advice, according to its one-year contract that went into effect on Jan 26.

The pact calls for V&E to deal with “congressional inquiries, legislative actions, executive decisions, treaties, laws, and U.S. policy relating to the Panama Canal.”

The law firm also may engage with US government officials on behalf of the PCA, which is an autonomous public entity charged with the exclusive responsibility for the administration, operation, conservation, maintenance and modernization of the Panama Canal and its related activities.

President Trump has threatened to take back the Canal. The State Dept. on Feb. 6 posted on X that US government ships would get free passage through the Canal. An average 40 US Navy vessels use the canal each year. The tab is about $13M.

The PCA and Panama president Jose Raul Mulino denied the existence of any deal with the US. “I am incredibly surprised by yesterday’s statement,” Mulino, who toured the Canal with Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this month, called the US statment "lies and falsehoods."

Nick Henchie, partner-international construction disputes, coordinates V&E’s team.

PCA has paid V&E $7M for its representation, according to the firm’s FARA filing. It has made disbursements of $3.9M.

The Government of Panama last month signed a one-year contract worth $205,714 with BGR Government Affairs for strategic counsel and outreach to US officials.

Republican-connected BGR is the home of Haley Barbour. He’s a former political advisor to president Reagan, chair of the Republican National Committee, and two-time governor of Mississippi.