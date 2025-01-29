Rubenstein Public Relations picks up technology-driven home renovation company Chapter, which has a presence in New York City, the Hamptons, Miami, New Jersey, Westchester and Connecticut. RPR is tasked with developing and executing a strategic communications campaign focused on raising Chapter’s national profile, securing high-impact media coverage across business, lifestyle and trade publications. The campaign will spotlight Chapter’s vision, expertise and technological advancements, positioning it as a leader in the home renovation space. Through its digital interface and centralized platform, the company says it ensures transparency, efficiency and a seamless renovation process for homeowners.

Blue Engine, a communications and marketing agency that is part of the ICR group of companies, is engaged by hospitality brand 42 Hotel as it first agency of record. Blue Engine will manage media relations and brand marketing efforts to enhance the reputation of the hotel, which is in Brooklyn, NY’s Williamsburg neighborhood, as a cultural and culinary hub and to elevate the profile of its guest experiences. The 60-room property is set to open two new food and beverage options this spring, and the brand plans to launch a new location in Fort Lauderdale, FL in 2026. “We are thrilled to have the Blue Engine team on board and are confident their expertise and creativity will help us bring this vision to life for travelers around the world,” said 42 Hotel co-founder Nik Patel.

BPCM signs on to represent The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and The Luxury Collection. The agency has entered into an agreement with The Ritz-Carlton that will be aimed at showcasing the portfolio expansion of the luxury hotel chain and spotlighting its innovation. For St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, which operates more than 45 properties around the world, BPCM will support storytelling on a national scale to illustrate the brand’s legacy of hospitality and celebration. The Luxury Collection, consisting of more than 110 locations in 40 countries and territories, will work with BPCM to raise its profile and narrate the brand’s ongoing innovation.