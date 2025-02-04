Ashley Schapitl

Ashley Schapitl, a 15-year veteran of Congress and the Executive Branch, has joined The Levinson Group as managing director in its DC office.

Most recently, she was deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the Treasury Dept., where she managed communications related to the Inflation Reduction Act, special events and US travel for Secretary Janet Yellen.

Schapitl did an eight-year run as a Senate staffer. She was communications advisor at both the Finance and Judiciary Committees, and press secretary for California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

She also served as press secretary for California Congresswoman Lois Capps, and began her DC career as press intern in the office of Senl Ted Kennedy.

“We are so excited to have such an experienced pro and wonderful human join our team and our growing financial communications + financial services practices," TLG CEO Molly Levinson told O'Dwyer's. "Ashley’s expertise is going to be invaluable for our clients and colleagues as she’s spent years leading specialized teams called on to communicate on the most critical issues.”