Moyer Strategies, which was founded by Capitol Hill leadership veteran Chris Moyer in 2020, rebrands as Echo Communications Advisors. Echo partners with renewable energy companies, climate tech startups, conservation groups, advocacy organizations and trade associations to develop communications strategies aimed at advancing favorable federal and state policies. It also works with leaders to enhance their profiles and build confidence in engaging effectively with the media. As part of the rollout, the firm has launched a new website and branding to reflect its focus and services, which include strategic communications advising and planning; earned media strategy; message development; media training; planning and executing events; and paid media strategy and placement. “The climate and renewable energy space is poised for exponential growth for decades to come, regardless of temporary political pendulum swings in Washington,” said Moyer. “Our role is to help leading companies, organizations and executives maximize the value of communications as a key component of their government relations and business strategies.”

Horizon Sports & Experiences acquires Strategic, a sports, lifestyle and entertainment marketing agency. Strategic founder and president Peter Stern will join HS&E as chief growth officer. The acquisition of Strategic is intended to enhance HS&E’s event, experiential and sponsorship capabilities, while expanding its business strategy. HS&E, which was founded by co-CEOs David Levy and Chris Weil in 2022, acquired Blake Sports Group in 2023. Its roster of partners incudes Proximo Spirits, the NBA, Top Rank Boxing, Paramount+, Cognizant, PayPal, M&T Bank, Verizon and Unrivaled. “Under his leadership, Peter has excelled in building Strategic by creating exceptional and engaging opportunities for his clients and attracting premier brands by crafting some of our industry’s most innovative experiences,” said Weil and Levy.

Bridgepoint, a private asset growth investor, strengthens its partnership with SAMY Alliance, a Spanish-headquartered marketing company specializing in influencer marketing, social media management and amplified paid social campaigns. A new investment from Bridgepoint will make it SAMY Alliance’s majority shareholder. As part of the transaction, SAMY Alliance’s existing backerswill sell their shareholdings to Bridgepoint. SAMY’s founders and the rest of the management team will continue partnering with Bridgepoint during this next chapter in the business’s growth."Bridgepoint’s reinvestment marks an exciting milestone for SAMY Alliance. Their support has strengthened our foundation for growth, and together, we’re ready to expand globally, drive innovation, and further our leadership in the social media marketing space,"said SAMY Alliance chairman and co-founder Juan Sanchez-Herrera.

Ankura Consulting Group, a global expert services and advisory firm, picks up Red Flag Global, a strategic communications and public affairs agency with offices in Dublin, Brussels, London, Washington and Cape Town. Red Flag, which was founded in 2013, will join Ankura's Global Strategic Advisory business, which includes global commercial diplomacy and geopolitical advisory firm McLarty Associates, and GreenPoint, a U.S.-China strategic advisory firm. "By combining Red Flag's full spectrum strategic communications and public affairs capabilities with our geopolitical, commercial diplomacy, and operational expertise, we will provide clients a further differentiated approach to transforming market insights into decisions, relationships, and messages that change the game," said Ankura head of global strategic advisory Fernando Batlle.