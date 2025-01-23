Steve Bannon

More Gaza blockbusters ahead. Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon is certain his old boss has a couple more Gaza-like blockbuster ideas up his sleeve, in his attempt to blow up the federal government.

Though Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump for his “out of the box” thinking on taking over Gaza, Bannon said the president’s call represents “out of the universe” thinking.

During a Feb. 6 video interview with the Wall Street Journal, Bannon praised Trump’s “flood the zone” strategy to overwhelm the president’s political opposition.

The self-described hawk on defense said if the GOP really intends to cut federal programs, it should start with the Pentagon before moving on to social programs.

Cutting fat from the sacred cow Pentagon budget would show America just how serious Republicans are about reducing the deficit.

Bannon is reveling in Trump’s “days of thunder.” He sees the potential for Trump to remembered as a great president on par with with Washington and Lincoln.

Take a breather, Steve. If you really believe that garbage equating Trump with a pair of presidential icons, I got a bridge in Brooklyn that I would like to sell to youl

Black History Month lives… Attorney General Pam Jo Bondi wrote a Feb. 5 memo in which she vowed to “investigate, eliminate and penalize illegal DEI and DEIA preferences, mandates, policies, programs and activities in the private sector and in educational institutions that receive federal funds.”

The edict, however, does not prohibit educational, cultural or historical observances—such as Black History Month, International Holocaust Remembrance Day or similar events, according to a footnote to the memo.

In Bondi’s view, those events “celebrate diversity, recognize historical contributions, and promote awareness without engaging in exclusion or discrimination."

One hopes Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gets Bondi’s memo.

He issued guidance on Jan. 31 to say that DOD resources will not be used to host celebrations or events related to cultural awareness months, including "National African American/Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Pride Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and National American Indian Heritage Month.”

The former Fox News weekend anchor believes those festivities "divide the force—to put one group ahead of another—erode camaraderie and threaten mission execution."

Hegseth said service members and civilians are allowed to attend those cultural celebrations on their own free time.

That’s mighty generous of you, Pete.