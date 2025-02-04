Move over Providence as Pawtucket launches search for a firm to tell the story of its evolution from “the birthplace of the American industrial revolution” to Rhode Island’s premier arts and cultural destination.
Pawtucket Seeks PR to Tout Transformation
Fri., Feb. 7, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
